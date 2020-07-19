Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has said he wants to be remembered for quality projects he has done for people of the state after his tenure as governor.

Governor Wike said this yesterday during the inspection of some ongoing projects in the state.

The governor said he was happy that the construction of the three flyovers in Port Harcourt are nearing completion less than a year after the project started.

He enthused: “It is not up to one year. This project started in October last year. We are in July and you can see it is almost completed. It is amazing to me.

“I have always said that it is good you give jobs to those contractors or companies who have the capacity to execute and deliver on time.

“It is important that when you are given the opportunity, you must make a landmark and for people say, ‘Look, when you were a governor, you were the one who created or provided a lot of infrastructure that enhanced economic activities in the state. You were the governor that fought insecurity.

“As far as I am concerned, I will serve our people from 2015 to 2023, and they can see the difference. I want to be remembered by the projects and legacies I have given to people of Rivers State.”

The governor, however, urged the people of the state to be patient, promising that the administration would deliver more projects before the end of his second tenure.

“Sometimes, you feel happy that it was in your period that these infrastructure were built. I have always said to our people, they should be patient. More and more projects will come.

“Like I have said, it is an opportunity for us to contribute. So, we owe our people everything to make sure they are all happy.” Wike assured.