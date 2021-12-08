Aruna Quadri says he is excited with his achievements in the outgoing year and already looking to a better 2022, reports brila.net.

Quadri became the first African to reach the WTTF tournament in Houston, before setting another record in Singapore.

The world number 13 defeated China’s Liang Jingkun 3-1 to become the first African to qualify for the quarter final of the WTTF Gold cup.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

However, his Singapore adventure ended on Monday, following a 3-1 loss to Brazilian, Hugo Calderon, in the quarterfinals of the men’s singles.

Speaking after the defeat to Calderon, an excited Quadri said he’s satisfied with his performance and added that his objective is to go further next year.

“My objective is to do much better next year than this year. Playing in the quarterfinal and representing Africa means a lot to me.”

The 33-year-old also thanked his fans for their support all through the season.

“I appreciate the fans for their support and I will like to thank all of them, because they are the reason I keep growing and I will keep counting on them next year, ” he said.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .