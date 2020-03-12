Emma Jemegah

A Nigerian coach based in Switzerland, Adedeji Adeyemi Anthony has indicated his interest in handling any of the under aged national women’s team.

Adedeji, with a UEFA B coaching license believed with his 11 years coaching experience, he’s qualified to handle either the Flamingoes or the Falconets and had appealed to the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to give him the opportunity to contribute to the development of women’s football in Nigeria.

“I started coaching with FC Bulach, a Liga 4 women’s team in Switzerland before moving to FC Dubendorf in 2011 to 2016. I was also a coach with FC Ruti junior team in 2016,” he said.

The former Stationery Stores of Lagos midfielder said he led the junior FC Ruti to win the Junior Coca-Cola League championship in 2015 and he’s presently the coach of FC Winterthur U-16 team.

“In the 2010 /16 I was a trainer in one of the best junior League called Coca Cola league U-17 football club, Dubendorf. I won the league 2015/16 season and also lost in Cup final by penalty shootout.

“Last year, I took another step forward and challenge myself by training a female team in the Bundesliga 3 professional league and this has prepared me to handle any female team, including the Nigeria national teams,” he said.

“It’s my pride and honour to give back to my country, what I know how to do best and ready to coach any level of our national teams, especially the female under aged teams.