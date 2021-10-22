Gospel singer, Uche Kings said his dream is to be part of the annual Experience, hosted by Pastor Paul Adefarasin of the House of the Rock Church.

Kings, a visually impaired singer said since 2006 when the free music concert started, he has always believed that one day he will perform for God at such a huge stage.

“I have long dedicated my life to the service of the Almighty. Anything that pleases Him, pleases me. Pastor Adefarasin is one man of God I respect so much. Though I have not had the opportunity to meet with him, I believe one day God will guide that path,” he said.

Twice, people had volunteered to ensure I get the Experience, twice, I have been played. I once performed for the my state government, and I was scammed of my fees by people I trust. I can’t stop trusting people. It’s God’s work and I will continue in His work. I sincerely wish Pastor Adefarasin will see this and give me a chance to perform for God,” he said.

