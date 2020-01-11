Light-skinned Nollywood actress, Christabel Egbenya, famous for her portrayal of raunchy roles in popular movies, Room 202 and Kingdom of Pleasure, has confessed that she is single and can’t wait to start a family in the New Year.

In a chat with Inside Nollywood, the script interpreter who doubles as the CEO of Labell Beauty World is praying that God blesses her with a hardworking man as husband as the year progresses.

“Finally, the year 2020 is here. My plan by the grace of God is to get married, have my own happy family, produce my own personal movies and have another branch of my business, Labell Beauty World. Sadly, for now I don’t have anyone that I am dating. I am still very single and searching for the right person but I have faith that very soon, I would find the love of my life: a hardworking man,’’ she said.

The Enugu State-based actress added that she is ready to dish out whatever she is served in 2020 in order to stop people from taking advantage of her kindness.

She said: “There are certain people that I show true love that they don’t deserve. They keep misbehaving but you see, this year I will give them back all the things they give me. In 2020 if you are nice to me, I will be nice to you too. If you celebrate me, I will celebrate you. If you do me bad, I will return the gesture. As for those that show me love, I will show them love to the fullest because I am a loving person,” she concluded.