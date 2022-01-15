Nollywood is set to witness many marriages this year. One of them is that of fast-rising actress, Olive Isioma Utalor, who has vowed to settle down in 2022.

In an encounter with Saturday Sun, the Ebonyi State University graduate of History and International Relations insisted, “Definitely marriage is part of my plans for 2022.”

On the expectations from her future husband, Utalor says it’s nothing but love. “My expectation from any man who wants to settle down with me is love. Everything we need is embedded in love. Love conquers all. If a man loves you, it will show in his physical appearance, it will also show in his finance and the energy around you.”

On her New Year resolution, the Delta State-born script interpreter enumerated some areas in her life she would love to make amends. “My New Year resolution is to be more loving to those around me. I have been much of a person who likes to mind her business. But this year, I want to be more thoughtful of others and show love to them. This year, I also want to make more movies and start my own production company. 2021 taught me not to ever give up. So, I’ll be taking my career to greater heights this year,” she said.