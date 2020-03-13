Rita Okoye

The founder of Ultimate Gospel Singers Boot Camp, Uncle Ade, has highlighted the importance of his latest project.

According to the UK-based voice coach, the Boot Camp is a one-week intensive training programme designed to improve the singing technique and singing IQ of artistes at an affordable rate.

“Essentially, the GSBC is an intensive programme designed to give singers a detailed insight into the technical and practical elements that must be present, and to help singers achieve excellence in their craft.

“Unlike the kind of information that students typically learn at universities and colleges, my teaching approach and content have been developed to ensure that students experience career defining training,” he stated.

The event, which is slated for March 30 to April 3, 2020 at Surulere, Lagos, is targeted at beginners, intermediates and advanced gospel music artistes. “The programme is structured in a manner that will give all levels greater insight, understanding and a solid foundation on which to develop their voices.

We do also welcome non-Christian singers, because technically, the same principles apply. But be warned this space will be filled with the Holy Spirit, all week. Those who attend will take away a wealth of knowledge and insight into the business practices, and thought processes of some of the most successful practitioners in the African music industry,” Uncle Ade explained.