For Afro-dancehall/R&B crooner, Chimeleadhu Amakiri aka Chime Tsnare, his music is natural and he has showcased it within and outside the country.

The graduate of Electrical Engineering from Rivers State University of Science and Technology (RUST) currently has a single titled, Yo Body, and the song is making waves on broadcast stations across the country.

According to Tsnare, who is signed to Thunder Snare Records, “I started music as an instrumentalist and a chorister in church, and from the church to the studio. People kept on inviting me to perform my music at their events. One day, somebody saw me in a plane and invited me to produce my song in the studio, which I did and that was how I got into music production.”

Tsnare has distinguished himself from other musicians by playing stringed instruments. “I can play the guitar or piano and when people listen to it, they fall in love with my music. Music is a tool that I want to use to make the world a better place. Music is that one thing I believe that I can use to impact the rest of the world positively,” he said.

The musician adds: “I get inspiration from my environment, what I see, what I hear, what I feel and how I feel. It comes naturally, I don’t plan it and I don’t go with what is trending. For me, life is not about making money; life is about purpose. We are all here for a reason. What gives me joy is when I see myself executing the purpose for which I am here. I don’t see music like something that I want to do. I didn’t choose music; it was that thing on the inside of me that sparked, and I see it as a call not as a profession. I have a lot of gifts but I love music the most.”

