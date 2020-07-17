The governorship candidate of the National Rescue Movement (NRM), Mr. Stevie Ozono, has observed that it is difficult to align development in the state to her status as an oil producing state.

He stated in his manifesto that his mission is to make the state ‘an ocean of prosperity in Nigeria, a model of good governance for other states’.

Ozono, who disclosed that Edo contributes about 2.06 per cent of the total crude oil output in the country, regretted that the state has not been able to utilise the federal account allocation and Internally generated revenues beyond the current situations.

“In 2019 alone, our state received from the federal account allocation a total sum of N66.5bn. However, it is becoming very difficult to align the state’s development to her status as an oil producing state.”