Shanghai striker, Francisca Ordega has admitted her dreams of playing for English Women’s Super League (WSL) giants, Arsenal, in the future.

The 26-year-old completed a switch to the Chinese Women’s Super League (CWSL) last January and has enjoyed a fantastic debut season for the Shanghai-based outfit.

The Nigeria international has been an avid Arsenal fan and spoke up about her childhood support as well as idolising Thierry Henry and how she’s grown as a striker.

The ex-Washington Spirit star will be hoping to inspire her Chinese side to glory in the new 2020 season despite the coronavirus pandemic, having helped them to second spot last term.

The winger, who previously played in the United States, Russia, Sweden, Australia and Spain, revealed she hopes to join Arsenal in the future, having been a lifelong fan of the English club.

“Growing up with my football-loving brother [Samuel Ordega], I didn’t watch football or support any team or player then,” Ordega said in a recent Instagram interview.

“He came home one day ranting about ‘Igwe’. It was sometime in 2004, I think it was a game against Leeds United where Henry scored four goals.