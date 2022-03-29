By Sunday Ani, Lagos

Ahead of the 2023 general election, a People’s Democratic Party aspirant for governor of Lagos State, Otunba Lanre Jim-Kamal, has said he wants to be state governor in order to change the tide of events and reduce the hardship of the teeming masses in the state.

Jim-Kamal stated this in Lagos during the formal declaration of his intention to contest for the office of the governor of Lagos State in 2023.

Addressing reporters at the event, Jim-Kamal who had made attempts in 2015 and 2019 for the House of Representatives and Senate respectively but failed said that this time around, he was coming out very strongly with five fundamental programmes to tell Lagosians what is in store for them if voted into power.

The five programmes according to him are automated free digitised education at all levels; automated free health services at all levels; woman emancipation, youth empowerment and social security; transportation system and mechanized agriculture; and total restructuring of Lagos.

He promised to make the family the bedrock of his administration if voted into office because of his firm belief that once the family is taken care of, all the moral and social vices bedevilling society would become things of the past. ‘We are going to invest heavily in human capital development and the family is the nucleus of that spending,’ he added.

He decried poor governance in Lagos which he said has subjected the masses to serious suffering, even as he promised to bring about drastic changes in governance that would alleviate the people’s suffering.

‘I will not close my eyes to the various infrastructural facilities that have been provided since 1999 but what about human capital development? Past administration since 1999 has neglected human capital development; no wonder there are lots of social ills in the state. Lagosians are in bondage and I want to emancipate them. I will enforce 35 per cent affirmative action for women in Lagos when I become governor. Providing infrastructure without youth employment and women emancipation amounts to nothing,’ he said.

On perennial gridlock on Lagos roads, particularly on Oshodi-Apapa road, he said: ‘The incessant gridlock on Oshodi-Apapa expressway will be a thing of the past when standard and internationally accepted bridge networks will take off on public, private partnership model from TINCAN Island through Apapa Port on the Atlantic Ocean, bursting at Sagamu-Ibadan expressway. It will then link the Ilorin-Jebba-Mokwa-Tegina-Kaduna standard road and with that, Lagosians will never see articulated vehicles on the road again,’ he said.