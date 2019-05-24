Rita Okoye

In his bid to inspire and encourage other albinos like him, Money Making Machine Gang (MMMG) signee, Omotore Adebayo aka White Man, is set to drop a new single, New Story, which promises to be a hit.

Speaking on how talented White Man is, MMMG’s CEO, Owens, said: “Looking at the Nigerian music industry today, there are many talents that are yet to find their feet, and at the end, they go unnoticed. So, for MMMG, we didn’t see an albino, we didn’t see his skin colour, what we saw was a talented young man.

“White Man sings and raps; he is a man of many talents, it might also interest you to know that he is very passionate about whatever he sets his mind to, he is going to make a positive and loud statement in the music industry, you can trust me on that.”

On his own part, White Man hinted: “Mr Owens and his family have been a great pillar of support in my life, especially my career. They saw what others didn’t see in me and they decided it was worth investing their money. I will forever be grateful to God for using them to launch my music to the world. I want to serve as an inspiration to other albinos.”