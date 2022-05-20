By Sunday Ani

Ahead of the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) presidential primary, a frontline aspirant, Mallam Mohammed Hayatu-Deen, has decried the level of insecurity in the country which has led to so much bloodletting and promised to reverse the ugly trend if elected as the president in 2023.

Hayatu-Deen recalled when Nigeria used to be a beautiful place where people happily lived in a safe and secured environment, unlike what obtains today where people are killed on a daily basis, making them live in constant fear. “I have never seen this kind of bloodletting since I was born. I remember the days when people were happy, safe and secure in their homes; the days when streets of Lagos were blocked on weekends for parties because things were good and the economy was booming. Today, the story is different. The youths are angry and hopeless because there is no job; the unemployment rate is at an all time high but I will change all that if you give me your votes,” he assured.

He made the promise yesterday in Lagos when he met with the PDP’s stakeholders and national delegates to its presidential primary slated for May 28 and 29.

He told them that he was fully prepared for the job due to his background and experience as an economist, banker and strategic planner.

“Unemployment is at its peak and about 70 million unemployed youths are angry and discouraged,” he added.

He said he joined politics because he has always given a helping hand to various governments in the past, which has produced positive outcomes and he would want to continue to offer quality services to the country, particularly at this trying moment.

Hayatu-Deen noted that he has travelled widely and built strong relationships across Nigeria and the world, making him a global citizen; a trait he believes would help him to position Nigeria for greatness if elected president in 2023.

“I have the character and competence to do the job. I have passion to serve and I like sacrifice. I have a tremendous empathy for Nigerians and I hate to see people suffer, hungry or denied access to what they deserve. I have concern about the plight of Nigerians and I will serve you honestly,” he said.

He lamented that the root of the crisis in the country today is as a result of a broken economy left unattended to over the years. “The economy today is like a cancer patient. We need to stop the bleeding and stabilize the country by embarking on major reforms. In two to five years of my administration, we will start the process of industrializing the country like South Korea and the United Arab Emirate as well as create a social system that works,” he noted.

He also condemned the level of disunity in the country today, saying he would work hard to unite the country and bring everybody together once again. “Wherever I have worked I have brought people from all over the country together. I have seen a nation in this kind of situation before and I promise to get things back on track if elected,” he said.

He noted that Nigeria needs a President that will live among them and not the one that will live in a detached environment, so that he could feel what they are going through. “There is a need for equity, fairness and justice. People cannot be fooled all the time. So, May 28, 2022 is going to be a watershed and we should see it as an opportunity to give a better future to our children. I have every confidence that on that day we will get the votes from your side,” he said.

