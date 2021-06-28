Music maestro and song writer, Bello Omobolaji Sherrifdeen says, he looks forward to becoming another Timaya in the entertainment industry.

Omobolaji stated this on his Instagram handle @disbizagain_ where he bared his mind on his journey in the musical industry.

I love Timaya’s style of music, and his consistency since he came on board. Upcoming musicians like me, are looking up to him.

Timaya is a brand, who has hit the stage and made it big. I want to be consistent too in my career.

I have written alot of songs for different Artists, and when you write songs, you rather operate from the background.

Music is a food that enlightens our souls, and we will continue to remain dedicated to it for the service of mankind, Omobolaji said.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.