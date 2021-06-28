Music maestro and song writer, Bello Omobolaji Sherrifdeen says, he looks forward to becoming another Timaya in the entertainment industry.
Omobolaji stated this on his Instagram handle @disbizagain_ where he bared his mind on his journey in the musical industry.
I love Timaya’s style of music, and his consistency since he came on board. Upcoming musicians like me, are looking up to him.
Timaya is a brand, who has hit the stage and made it big. I want to be consistent too in my career.
I have written alot of songs for different Artists, and when you write songs, you rather operate from the background.
Music is a food that enlightens our souls, and we will continue to remain dedicated to it for the service of mankind, Omobolaji said.
Leave a Reply