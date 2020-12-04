Multi-talented artiste, Caleb Asuquo Edet aka Tremor has joined the Matteye Records family.

It was indeed a joyous day on November 17, 2020 as Matteye Records’ CEO, Matthew Ezeigbo, and Victor Otu officially signed to the label 18-year-old Tremor.

Speaking on the development, Ezeigbo said, “Our label exists to make known the artistes we create. Our label manages the development of songs, production of music, manufacturing of merchandise, creative marketing and distribution of the products we create. Our goal is to operate with a high standard of excellence and effectively manage music licensing and copyright processes, song promotion, royalty collection, and key partnerships around the world.”

Tremor dropped his last single, Better Nigeria as an independent artiste, which trended multiple times on Twitter a few days after its release.

Born in 2002, Tremor, who hails from Cross River State, is a sensational artiste, fashionista and model. His inspiration comes from musicians like Justin Bieber, Wizkid, Burna Boy and Sam Smith.

According to Tremor, in few years from now, he would be one of the biggest music exports from Nigeria. Hear him: “Music for me started as a hobby. My aim is to use music to inspire my generation. I see myself as one of the biggest artistes in the world at the end of my music journey. I love music passionately, I just love to create melodies from my head and then bring them out from my mouth. Most importantly, I want to use music as a way to talk about real life situations, and to feed people’s souls because music is food for the soul.”