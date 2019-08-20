Samuel Chukwueze has sent a message to his rivals that he will always continue to improve and hopes to win the African Player of the Year in the next two years.

The Super Eagles star enjoyed a breakout campaign last season with Villarreal, and that earned him a spot in Nigeria’s squad that finished third at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

He played a starring role for the team, scoring in the quarterfinal victory over South Africa. He has carried the form into the new La Liga campaign, scoring in Villarreal’s 4-4 draw against Granada last Saturday.

The Nigerian international has also been named by UEFA as one of the youngsters to look out for this campaign, while he also just inked a deal with Roc Nation Sports.

Nevertheless, the youngster is not ready to rest on his laurels and sent out a warning to the likes of Liverpool striker, Mohammed Salah, that he is planning on being the best in Africa in two years time.

“I’ve already set my target. I pray as I keep on working hard and keeping my head down, maybe, in the next two years, I’ll win the Africa Best Footballer of the Year award.”