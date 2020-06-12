Apostle Courage Igene, the senior pastor in charge of All Nations Church (An Army of Joshua Generation Ministries), a renowned minister of God with apostolic gift of healing and deliverance, an apostle to the nation, an author of several books, is a typical example of a great servant of God, and he shares his experience about the ministry.

Igene who grew up in Benin City, Edo State. He was a product of the Assemblies of God Church. He schooled in Benin, organised a lot of prayer crusades through a ministry then called Concerned Christians Prayer Ministry.

According to him, his going to the United States helped to further his education, knowledge and create opportunities to advance society.

“I’m at the centre of God’s will for my life today and that’s all that matters. I discovered that Nigeria and the U.S. are very different, as the U.S. government provides basic amenities but the opposite is the case in Nigeria.

“As a child, I initially wanted to be a police officer because I was inspired by my uncle who was then the assistant inspector-general of police. But I later changed my mind to go into politics so I could make the much-needed change in my state and nation. I got very involved in political activism and still have it in my blood till today. I have a passion to see positive change in the political climate of the nation.

We need men of integrity to rise to positions of power and change the current culture of looting and pillaging of national resources. Ministry and politics are both strong passions of mine. If I had to do something else fully outside of ministry, I would be going into politics.

“Before getting deeply involved in the ministry, I have done work in a few places on the side. I worked at corporate offices as an administrative assistant, warehouses, menial jobs such as plumbing, cleaning, chauffeur, and lots more.

“I received Christ after listening to a life-changing message at my church, Assemblies of God Church, Benin City, and that started my being involved from the young age of 12. That’s all I have ever known. The sermon brough out the the passion that consumed me. Then, to begin full-time ministry, God spoke to me to raise an end-time army for him, which is the vision and mission statement of our ministry today, and it was confirmed by many pastors and leaders. We are also envisioned to raise an end-time army. All Nations Church is 15 years and we are very proud of it. I am fully in the ministry as all aspects of it require my attention.

“The work of God cannot fail! If it does, the owner of the work with fix and restore it and I can never think of leaving the ministry.”