By Chinelo Obogo

Founder of Living Faith Ministries also known as Winners Chapel, Bishop David Oyedepo, has said prior to the 2015 elections, he warned Nigerians against voting for the then presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd).

The cleric stated this during one of the services at the church’s headquarters in Canaanland, Ota, Ogun State, yesterday.

He said he was consistent in his warnings against voting Buhari into power but Nigerians did not heed warnings of “heading for trouble” with a Buhari presidency

Oyedepo who spoke on the theme: ‘Power of Prophecy’ said many Nigerians were angry with him over the prophecy but after six years of Buhari’s government, those who criticised him were seeing the ‘manifestation of their stubbornness’ which he said was staring them in the face.

“I am privileged to be among the few God shows things long before they happen. Some fellows were upset with me when I was talking against this evil government. I told this nation, you are heading for trouble in 2015. Are they in trouble or in turbulence? I saw the wickedness of the wicked being forced on the land. Now no direction, no motion. When a prophet speaks, he speaks the heart of God,” Oyedepo said.

On speculations that he may join partisan politics in future, Oyedepo said he would not join any political party to contest for any political position in his life.

He said God has placed him above all political positions in the country, including the presidency and that he got the revelation from God even before his wealth emerged.

“Will I ever be in a political party in my life? No. I knew God has positioned me far above all nations even when I was not above a town or a street. I knew it by divine insight. That is where God is taking me to,” he said.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.