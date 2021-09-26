By Vera Wisdom-Bassey

Mrs Oduwa Agboneni is a graduate of the University of Benin with a Bachelor of Engineering in Mechanical Engineering, as well as Masters in Geo-Informatics Technology from the University of Lagos.

A Bini lady born and bred in Benin City, Edo State, but married to an Ishan man, Agboneni is the chief executive of Neni’s Auto Care, Ikorodu, Lagos. The mother of four boys is a key advocate of gender equality, who is extremely passionate about her trade and works assiduously to promote a positive representation of women in engineering. Her driving force is to increase the self-confidence of women through automotive care knowledge. Through her catch-them-young initiative, she is teaching young females to become mechanics.

What motivated you to get into mechanical engineering, generally perceived as men’s world?

I became interested when I was in JSS2 (junior secondary school). I was inspired by an uncle, even though he was not aware of it. Back then in my community, we didn’t have water. So we used to go to his compound to fetch water. You would see over 100 people struggling to get water. One day, I asked my mother why everybody was going there to get water. She said the uncle was an engineer and giving out water free. So I said I would be an engineer like him. I decided that if he could provide water, I myself must also make an impact. So I began to wear that mentality of becoming an engineer in future. From that day I resolved to do well in science subjects, and took the study of technical drawing and Further Mathematics seriously. I got admission to study Mechanical Engineering. After graduation I got a job with Coscharis Motors. I was among the first set of 25 female mechanical engineers employed by the company.

So how have you fared in the field, in terms of experience?

I was with Coscharis for one year. My desire was automobile engineering; so I asked myself if could make a living from what I was getting. Then I got a good offer from a telecommunication firm. It was the in-thing and I was able to switch over in 2006 and worked there for six years. I also made up my mind to work with the telecommunication company for 10 years before going into consultancy. I stayed with Coscharis for one year and left in 2007, to join ZoomMobile. Later I went into private practice and in 2015, I opened my garage.

Do you render services to private individuals or just corporate organisations?

I do both, I work for corporate organisations and also fix cars of individuals and business owners.

Are you specialised on particular vehicles?

We work on particular types of vehicles, not all cars. This has boosted technical knowledge and skills of our team. We focus mainly on Asian vehicles like Toyota, Kia and Ford. We do not currently work on BMW or Mercedes Benz, but in future we may diversify into working on those vehicles when our technical capability increases.

You mentioned that you have four boys…

Yes, that I was why I had to work harder, because when I was growing up my dad used to say, ‘you are a girl, all I owe you is education.’ And generally in Benin where I come from, they believe that girls are not entitled to have a property. You don’t have to give them inheritance. So I need to work hard, but that is the societal belief that girls will end up in their husbands’ houses, and they become their husbands responsibility. I say no to that, and I am trying to change that; now that I am in my husband’s house, I am not folding my hands and believing that my husband should take care of me, that my career depends on what my husband wants. I am pushing on my own. Because I have boys I need to make sure they work hard and take care of themselves. I need to work really hard and be strong, to support them.

What are the challenges you have faced so far among your colleagues?

The major challenge is communication; it is really a big issue trying to build a team that communicates to work with their minds and trying to pass information to whoever they need to pass information, and make sure the work goes on within a limited time. The second challenge is getting the team to do what they ought to do, and making sure things are properly done. As a business owner I need to understand my team, and make them feel free to walk up to me to talk about any issue and generally relate me. I try to make them realise that their career is important and should follow it.

What is the gender ration in your organisation?

Currently we have 60 males and 40 females. One thing I am trying to do is build the self-confidence of the females. They don’t have to feel shy when a male person speaks to them. They know how to defend themselves. I am happy to see my girls pushing forward; I have never had any challenges from fellow women.

How do women feel about what you are doing?

They respect and duff their hats to me. I have never given them that opportunity to look down on me.

Which do you prefer male or female gender?

I am a gender-sensitive person, and I prefer to have both. I am working towards gender equality. Women pay more attention to details than the men and when you bring two of them together, I would like us to have equal representation, you are sure of having a good team, and come up with diverse ideas. This will increase us in our careers.

How do you manage your home and you job?

I would say building my home and my work boils down to understanding. Having a supportive network has really helped. Before I took up this, I discussed with my husband and he gave his endorsement. He has supported me over the years, financially, emotionally; he knows when I am high and when I am low. My children have grown up, knowing that their mother is a mechanic. They are supportive but when they want mummy’s attention, they get it. I get them ready for school and drop them off at school. In the past I used to stay up 7.00pm at the garage. These days I never allow 4.00pm to meet me at the garage. Now I have more time to blend with them, they are in their formative years, so I have to be at home with them. My children are three to 10 years old. I really need to spend time with them.

Who are your female role models?

I look up to Engr (Dr) Patricia Odili, who is very diligent with her work. She has been able to have some good structures and I also fix her car. She pays attention to details, even though she is not in my field, I have learnt coming closer to God from her. From Engr. Felicia Agubata, I have learnt loyalty, honesty, being simple and respectful. I see how she does her things and tries to carry everybody along, these are very good attributes I have learnt from her. One other person that has impacted me is Imade Ikpogogi of Covenant University, Ota. These people are dedicated and passionate about their work. They have all inspired me.

Do you have foreigners you look up to?

I have a very good mentor, Odura, woman auto-mechanic, who has a garage in New York. She has passion for the work and delicates time to the job.

Which car do you love?

I love Toyoto and Volvo. I said to myself that I should have a car that everybody does not have, and which is difficult to learn with.

What are your future career goals?

I want to do a Masters in Applied Energy, which will push me towards other goals. I love troubleshooting. I want to get a doctorate in my field. Auto-diagnostics is something I love so much, right from the university and through internship. I walked into it and it became like a normal thing. I prefer that people have a structured machine maintenance programme than your car breaking down. This will help us to create vehicle maintenance culture. Maintaining your car is cheaper than having a total breakdown.

Do you plan to pass on what you do your children?

I love what I do. The funniest thing is that while my children are growing up, they want to run into the garage and hold the tools. Because of them I developed a program “Tools and Bandages” where we teach kids what to do about their toy cars. Most times they see a car coming they want to go near it. I tell people to teach the children and make them know that they don’t have to do that. Some schools want me to come to their school and teach the children, but then one of my children loves science. So, I will let my children choose their own career. I have sent them to music school where they learn some instruments. I have also taught them to cook, because some Sundays I teach them how to make their meals.

In the next 20 years where do we hope to see you?

We should have multiple occasions to do a whole lot of research and come up with prototypes. I want to do a lot of things in the auto industry. I have done my research and have been able to come up with a products and it works. Even the soap, I formulated has a lasting capacity that keep the stain way.

I have a product, an air freshener. With time I want to go into production of these things. Another passion I have is agriculture and I have a big farm I am working on. I love manufacturing car products. I want to make soap that is just for the car industry. And you cannot use it in the kitchen. I have four products. I am benefiting from the advice Engr. Olorunfemi Ademola. He guides and helps me come up with a good way to go about my farm work. We need to start eating well.