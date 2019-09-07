Actress and film producer, Chika Ike, who recently launched her cosmetics line, Chika Cosmetics, has recalled the sad memory of her growing up.

The Anambra State-born thespian hinted that as a young girl, she hated herself thinking that she wasn’t as beautiful as her mates.

Hear her: “Growing up, I never saw myself as beautiful, because I got bullied a lot by some people who were disturbed and drew strength from making others feel bad about themselves. But as I grew older, I started appreciating my unique beauty and understanding what beauty really means, because I understood that our definition of beauty differs from one another.

“What I see as beautiful might not necessarily be another person’s definition of beauty. Beauty runs deeper than the superficial while to others it’s the superficial; to some it’s confidence, to others it’s naivety and to some it’s more of the intellectual type of beauty and it goes on and on.”

According to Ike, she believes that beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and everyone is beautiful in their special ways.

“There isn’t a yardstick to measure beauty because it can’t be quantified or measured. So, I would advice young girls out there to stay positive, embrace you, love you and live your best life. You really have only one life.”