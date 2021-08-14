From John Adams, Minna

Niger State Commissioner for Information, Alhaji Muhammed Sani Idris, who regained his freedom after four days in captivity has recounted his ordeals in the hands of his abductors, saying that he spent the first two night under a de-humanized condition with his two legs and hands chained without food and water.

The commissioner also disclosed that he was made to sleep under the rain for the first two nights before his abductors provided him with a trampoline.

Speaking with newsmen after he was received by the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Alhaji Bawa Wuse, the commissioner attributed his release to act of God, saying that, “my release was miraculous because no ransom was paid.”

He boasted that he would have resigned from the state cabinet if the government had paid any ransom for his release, “that would have mean going against its policy of not paying ransom to bandits”, he added.

According to him, he was the only victim in the bandits’ dean throughout the four days, adding that despite the harsh treatment melted on him, he remained resilient and unbroken.

“I was the only victim with the bandits and they told me that they see my case as a high profile kidnapping and they planned for it very well with different people from different teams to ensure that they succeeded.

“I was not rescued and I didn’t pay any ransom, it was just miraculous. When they started, they were very hard on me and push me to a limit you never expected human to still be resilient, but I give God the glory because I remain there, as a believer believing that the God I serve will always be there for me.

Idris pointed out that after the first two days, he was later fed with bread and water as the only food under a very hash and humiliating condition, stressing that he never wished anybody to go through such treatment.

“I was asking them if what they were doing is welcomed in the eyes of Allah, gradually, instead of breaking me, I started breaking them. After then, they started giving me bread, water; they untied me and used the only trampoline they had to cover me during rain while they stayed under the rain. They began to show concern, I kept talking to them and in the long run, they said I should go and reunite with my family, “ he said.

He stated further that at a point, the kidnappers became remorseful and they began to shed tears when he was leaving them adding that, “I held onto the leader and told him that I forgive them for all the humiliations they have taken me through. They began to shed tears and they said that they pray that their meeting with me will be an end point to their banditry.”