From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State on Sunday in Asaba revealed that it was never his intention to contest the senatorial election in 2011.

The governor said he was forced to embark on the senatorial project as a ploy by some unnamed power brokers to whittle down his bourgeoning influence at the grassroot and scheme him out of the state politics.

Okowa was at the Senate from 2011 and 2015 when he emerged as governor of the state.

Okowa spoke at the thanksgiving service of the Third Session of 15th Synod of the Asaba Diocese, Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion.

“I never have intension to go to Senate earlier. I was called by a governor in 2010 to run for Senate not because they love me but to scheme me out of the state and stop me from building my political structure.

“My primary was conducted three times and I won in all the three primaries.

“Unfortunately, the push brought fortune to me, and I made impact in the National Assembly that today people are enjoying the health insurance scheme.

“When I wanted to run for governoship position, a lot of people including some senators told me not to run for governor rather I should go back to the Senate.

“They said that ‘power that be’ don’t want me to be governor, I prayed and God told me that I can be the governor of Delta State and today I am a governor,” he said.

He berated some former governors who only go to the Senate without making any meaningful impact, adding that such ex-governors went to the National Assembly to fulfill all righteousness.

Okowa noted that he was still waiting for divine guidance on his next political move, adding that “if God want me to retire and go back home, I will do, but if He want me to go for other positions, act of disobedience is not in my character.”

Earlier during his Simon, the Bishop, Missionary Diocese of Agwu-Aninri in Enugu State, Rt. Rev. Benson Chukwunweike urged Nigerian politicians not to see retirement from political positions as a death sentence.