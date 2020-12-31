Nigerian forward, Odion Ighalo has picked the moment Manchester United scored their second goal in the derby win over Manchester City at Old Trafford, back in March, as the highpoint of his time with the Red Devils.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side forced a 2-0 defeat down the throat of their bitter city rivals, thanks to goals from Anthony Martial and Scott McTominay, in what is to date the last Old Trafford game with supporters in attendance.

Ighalo started on the bench on that day and was introduced into the encounter in the 88th-minute. However, he still played a key role as United outthought and outfought Pep Guardiola’s charges.

The ex-Watford ace’s job was to help his side see out their 1-0 lead given to them by a first-half Martial strike.

But he did more than that – contributing to Scott McTominay’s strike in injury-time to clinch a famous victory for the Red Devils.

And despite being the first Nigerian to feature for the United, and winning the club’s March Goal-of-the-Month award for his sparkling effort against LASK in the Europa League, Ighalo insists no moment can rival what he felt when McTominay’s strike hit the City net.