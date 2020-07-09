Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

A 44 year-old pastor of the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC), Oluwakemi Oyebola, arrested for allegedly raping his own daughter and aborting pregnancies for her three times, has attributed his action to “the devil’s arrow” targeted at him.

Oyebola, who was among the 103 suspected criminals paraded on Thursday by the Ogun State Commissioner of Police, Kenneth Ebrimson, at the Eleweran, Abeokuta headquarters of the state police command, said he could not fathom why he engaged in sexual intercourse with her daughter.

The cleric, paraded alongside with the nurse who was alleged to have carried out three abortions for the daughter, added that having sex with his biological daughter was not intentional.

He also denied that he began to have sex with her daughter in 2015 as reported by the police, saying the sexual relationship started in 2017.

The cleric equally said that he procured abortion for his daughter just one and not thrice.

He noted further that when he realised he had “been consumed by devil’s arrow”, he immediately ceased from the illicit activity.

Oyebola, who disclosed that he had asked for forgiveness from her daughter, however, expressed his regret and asked for forgiveness from Nigerians.

“I was hit by the devil’s arrow targeted at me by my enemies. I could not fathom how he began having sex with my own daughter. It is a shameful act, I agree. But unlike what was reported in the media, I only began to have sex with her in 2017 and 2015 as claimed by the police. Also, the abortion I did for her was just once and not thrice.

“I regret my action and I have sought for forgiveness from my daughter. She has also forgiven me as she came to plead with the CP on my behalf on Wednesday. I want to sincerely beg for forgiveness from Nigerians; my action was unheard of, and I seriously regret it”. The cleric stated.

But fielding questions from our correspondent, the nurse alleged to have carried three abortions for the cleric’s daughter, Monilola Ogundimu, denied aborting any pregnancy for the girl.

Ogundimu, who said she is an Assistant Matron and Head, Family Planning Unit, Idiroko General Hospital, Ipokia Local Government of the state, disclosed that she only helped the girl to uptake a family planning method as instructed by the cleric, who simply identified himself then as Mr. James.

She added that until her arrest by the police, she never knew that the cleric was the father of her client, as he presented the girl as his housemaid and not daughter.