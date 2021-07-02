Music video and Short film director, Mr, Greene Abdulazeez Oladimeji, better known as Abula has revealed his lowest point while rising to fame as a creative in the Nigerian entertainment industry.

The History and International relations graduate of Lagos State University shared this in an exclusive interview with news menin lagos when asked the highest and lowest point of his career as a creative, he said: “I think I’m yet to achieve the highest point. But as for the lowest, I have a lot. My school days mostly. I took a lot of insults while climbing this ladder of becoming a known director”.

Abula has been in the industry for almost a decade and has worked with Top artists such as Tubaba, Olamide, Simi, Falz among others, he also owns The Greenade Company, a Production and talent management/development company one of such talents is the popular video skit comedienne, Taaooma who happens to be the fiancée of Abula.

Apart from being a video director, Abula has proven to be multitalented by creating a comic character known as Sargent Semiu, speaking about how he created the character, he said “Sergeant semiu is a character I created out of my free time. Whenever I’m alone, a lot of things go on in my head and I always want to bring them to life. Sergeant semiu is one of the few ones that made it out of my head to reality”.

On how recognized video directors are in the success of a music artist, Abula stated that “music video directors do not really get the accolades and recognition they deserve. A lot of people do not know the amount of work being put in behind the scenes”, said Abula.

