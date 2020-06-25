Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja.

The Minister of State for Education State, Emeka Nwajiuba, has said he was misquoted on calling COVID-19 a scam.

He said all the measures that have been taken in the response to the pandemic are governed by data and science.

He hinted that the ministry now have sufficient information to make decisions on reopening schools next week.

Nwajiuba, made this known during a briefing of the PTF on Thursday.

He said although the government has been under pressure to reopen schools amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, it would resist such.

He said, “The Ministry is indeed under intense pressure to reopen schools but will never succumb to such pressure until the infection curve begins to flatten.

“The Ministry of Education reaffirms its commitment to the safety of the Nigerian children and would, therefore, not do anything to compromise their safety. The Federal Government is aware of the damages coronavirus has caused to the lives of people and economies globally, including Nigeria. We will, therefore, not compromise an inch in this regard, no matter the blackmail.

“The Honourable Minister of State and indeed the Ministry is also of the belief that no child should die of COVID -19 due to schools being reopened at the wrong time and therefore, will resist all pressure to do so.”