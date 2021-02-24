From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The Speaker of Delta State House of Assembly, Sheriff Oborevwori, has denied reports in some sections of the media that he was invited and detained by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over allegations of fraud.

Oborevwori also said the Clerk of the House, Lyna Ochulor, was not detained by the Commission after she submitted documents relating to vehicle purchase for members of the House.

This denial is coming on the heels of media reports that Oborevwori and Ochulor were invited and detained by the commission as a result of suspected fraud in the vehicle purchase.

Reacting through a statement by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Mr Dennis Otu, Oborevwori described the reports as malicious targeted at tarnishing his good image.

He said the report was the handiwork of mischief-makers who have resorted to cheap blackmail having failed in their devilish plans.

According to him, the Clerk who was invited by the EFCC to bring documentary evidence of the cars transaction based on a petition, returned same day after presenting documents requested for by the commission.

The statement explained that Value Added Tax (VAT) and other deductions were made at source by the office of Accountant General of the state from the value of the cars.

It maintained that the cars were purchased in accordance with the procurement law, and therefore called on the public to disregard the said media report in its entirety.

Reiterating that neither the Speaker nor the Clerk of the House was detained by the EFCC, it stated that Oborevwori has never been involved in shoddy businesses, adding that he was on the same page with the members of the House.

It also stated that the Speaker has been very transparent in the running of the House.