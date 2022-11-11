From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The Commissioner of Police in Delta State, Ari Mohammed Ali, on Friday said he was neither in Nasarawa State nor was he kidnapped in any northern state.

Parading suspects arrested for various crimes including, murder, kidnapping, arson, car snatching among others, Ali said though he hails from Nasarawa State, he could not recall the last time he visited the state let alone being kidnapped there.

There were reports in a section of the media that the CP was abducted in the northern state.

But Ali described the report as fabricated lies by detractors, and urged the general public to discountenance it, noting that his men were already on the trail of those behind the falsehood.

“On October 7, a section of the media stated that I was kidnapped in Nasarawa State. I am from Nasarawa but I cannot recall when last I visited the state.

“This is the handiwork of detractors and merchants of fake news. We are on their trail. I was not in anyway kidnapped neither did I visit Nasarawa,” he said.

Fielding questions from newsmen, CP Ali said the Indian national who was suspected to have allegedly raped his 17-year old staff would soon appear in court, saying that investigation has been concluded.

“Investigation has be concluded and as I speak to you, we still have the Indian man in detention. By Monday, he would have his date in court. We are done with that investigation,” he said.

On the issue of the corpse of the 11-day old baby whose sensory organs were allegedly removed, CP Ali said the command was re-investigating the matter.

“That one is still under investigation because I have to recall that case for thorough investigation in order to get it correctly done and ensure that no stone is left unturned in trying to unravel the mystery behind the mutilation of the corpse of that baby.

“Though the matter was charged to court already but because of one reason or the order, I order that they should withdraw it so that it can be re-investigated.

“And as I speak to you, that case is undergoing investigation. At the end of investigation, those fingered in the mutilation of that baby would be charged to court,” he stated.