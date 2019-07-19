Emma Jemegah, Cairo

President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) President, Amaju Melvin Pinnick, has debunked reports in some sections of the media that he was removed as the first vice chairman of the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

Addressing a press conference yesterday at the Marriot Hotel, the CAF headquarters for the 2019 AFCON, Pinnick said he was leaving the position because his tenure has expired.

Quoting Article 22(4) of the CAF Status, every two years when elections are held at the CAF Congress, the CAF Executive Committee, on the proposal of the president, elects first, second and third vice presidents among its members.

He clarified that the renewal of his tenure was not proposed by the CAF president because of the differences they had on focus and direction of the football body.

Pinnick accepted the decision of the president as it aligned with his own view, having considered matters surrounding the administration of African football which has dovetailed into the Nigerian football space.

He will, however, remain a bonafide member of the CAF Executive Committee to continue with his mandate as such.

Pinnick further noted: “It has, however, been an excellent opportunity to serve as the number two football administrator in the entire African continent and my commitment to the game is perpetual, while my support for my colleagues in the Executive Committee remains steadfast. I congratulate Omari, Lekjaa and Danny on the assumption of their new roles as first, second and third Vice CAF presidents, respectively.”

Pinnick replaced former Ghana Football Association President, Nyantakhi, who was removed due to corruption charges levelled against him.

He was reportedly captured on video receiving money from an individual as bribe and was then found guilty.

Meanwhile, with Amaju not renominated for a second term, CAF president, Ahmad Ahmad has named FIFA Council member, Omari Constant, as his replacement.

Fouzi Lakjaa, president of Morocco Football Association is the second vice president of CAF while Danny Jordan of South African is the third Vice president.