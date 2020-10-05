Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The mother, Hajia Hauwa Abdullah, arrested allegedly butchering her two children in Kano has pleaded with the police that she was out of mind at the time of the tragic attack.

Hajia Abdullah, a resident of Diso Quarters, Gwale LGA, Kano State, was arrested by the police on the night of Saturday, for hacking down her two biological children, namely Irfan Ibrahim aged 6 and Zuhura Ibrahim aged 3 while injuring a 10 year- old relative, Aisha Sadiq, of the same address.

Police sources informed the media that she had deposed in her statement that at the time she committed the horrific act, she was not in her senses and was not in any way aware that she had killed her own children.

“I saw my two children Zuhra and Yusuf attacking me with a knife or something” she was quoted as saying.

“I called my husband and told him what was happening, but he didn’t believe me” she went further to state.

“So I locked the house and escaped to my mother’s house for safety” she further stated in her account of the incident which is contrary to what had transpired in the real sense of the world.

On Sunday, the police announced that the suspect, a jealous wife, was picked up after she initially escaped from the scene of the crime, adding that the victims were all taken to the Murtala Mohammed Specialists Hospital Kano, where doctors confirmed the two children dead.

The suspect, said the police, had since confessed to have locked up their dwelling house, used a machete and an aluminum- made- pestle to attack the three children, killing two and causing severe injuries on the other

The case has been transferred to State Criminal Investigations Department (SCID) for discreet investigation.