From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Senator Uba Sani (APC – Kaduna Central) has expressed satisfaction in being part of the leadership of the National Assembly at an interactive session over the 2022 – 2024 Medium Term Expenditure Framework.

Senator Sani in a statement to reporters said: ‘On Monday, I joined the leadership of the National Assembly at an interactive session with the Minister of Finance, Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed on the 2022 – 2024 Medium Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper.

‘Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) sets out the medium-term expenditure priorities and budget constraints against which sector plans can be developed and refined.

‘The Senate President and Chairman of the National Assembly, His Excellency, Senator Ahmad Lawan, said the interactive session will deepen the legislative-executive partnership in budget making and particularly smoothen the early passage of the 2022 Appropriation Bill. It will also ensure that the January – December budget cycle is maintained.

‘The meeting was business-like and conducted in an atmosphere of mutual respect and understanding. The National Assembly leadership will report the outcome of the interactive meeting to both houses in session.’

