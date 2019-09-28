Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Operatives of the Kano State Police Command have arrested one Alhaji Salisu Idris for setting fire that wiped out a family of three in Garaya village, in Ungogo Local Government Area of the state.

The midnight fire incident that occurred in the home of 50- year-old Alhaji Aminu Bala on the 25th September, 2019, killed him, his wife, Hajia Ruqayya Bala and their two- year-old daughter, Aisha Bala.

The victims were trapped in the burning building which was locked from outside with a padlock before it was set ablaze by the arsonist.

Younger brother of the deceased, who spoke to reporters in the village after the tragedy, explained that when they rushed to the scene of the fire, they noticed that the burning house was padlocked with a big key. He further alleged that they saw a man climbing over the wall of the compound as he fled the scene.

Following the lead, police said they had arrested 25-year-old Salisu Idris of Gayawa Gabas Quarters as a principal suspect, saying they trailed him to his hideout in Minjibir Local Government Area, where they effected his arrest.

A statement signed by the police spokesman, Deputy Superintendent of Police Abdullahi Haruna said they arrested the suspect with various degrees of burns on his body which were indicative of his clear involvement in the heinous act .

The police added that the suspect had since confessed his role in the said crime, saying that he admitted to have conspired with one other suspect, now at large, to set the family ablaze in return for a promised reward of N200,000.

The police vowed to arrest his alleged sponsor even as they indicated that forensic investigation had already commenced with a view to apprehending the alleged sponsor or any other suspect who participated in the crime.

They appreciated residents of the state for their cooperation and enjoined them not to relent in assisting the police with timely and credible information that would be helpful in their fight against crimes in the state.