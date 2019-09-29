Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Operatives of the Kano State Police Command have arrested one Alhaji Salisu Idris for setting up the fire that wiped out a family of three in Garaya village, in Ungogo Local Government Area of the state.

The midnight fire incident that occurred in the home of 50-year Alhaji Aminu Bala on September 25, 2019 led to his death, killed his wife, Hajia Ruqayya Bala and their two-year-old daughter, Aisha Bala.

The victims were trapped in the ill-fated residence at the time of the fire outbreak as the house in which they were sleeping was locked from outside with a padlock before it was set ablaze by the arsonist.

A younger brother of the deceased, who spoke to reporters in the village following the tragedy, explained that when they rushed to the scene of the crime, they noticed that the burning house was padlocked with a big key. He further alleged that they saw an unknown man climb over the walls and flee the area at about the same period they were rushing down.

The Police in Kano, following this lead, has said that they have arrested 25-year-old Salisu Idris of Gayawa Gabas Quarters as a principal suspect, saying they trailed him to his hideout in Minjibir Local Government Area, where they affected his arrest.

A statement signed by the police spokesman, Deputy Superintendent of Police Abdullahi Haruna Saturday said they arrested the suspect with various degrees of collateral burns on his body which were indicative of his clear involvement in the heinous act.

The police added that the suspect has since confessed his role in the said crime, saying that he admitted to having conspired with one other suspect, now at large, to set the family ablaze in return for a promised reward of N200,000.

The police vowed to arrest his alleged sponsor even as they indicated that forensic investigation had already commenced with a view of apprehending the alleged sponsor or any other suspects who participated in the crime.