By Tony Ogaga

It was fun and excitement when up-and-coming Afro pop singer and rapper, Nweke Chukwuemeka Collins aka MOG, a Theatre Arts undergraduate from Anambra State University emerged the winner of the maiden edition of 100 Percent Entertainment Reality TV Show powered by Redcarpet ONTV and sponsored by KubeConcept which held in Lagos recently.

Speaking after he was announced winner, the 22-year-old act said: “This is a big one for me and I believe that by the grace of God, the sky wouldn’t be my limit. I heard about the 100 Percent Entertainment Reality TV show on Instagram and I applied and I ended up winning! I wish to dedicate my success to my family and all my fans that stood by me. Above all, I want to dedicate my crown to God Almighty for his abundant grace upon my life. The feeling of success cannot be described. I was overwhelmed!”

In this chat with TS Weekend, MOG opens up on the next level for his career and his dreams among others.

Tell us about growing up?

I was born into a middle class family. I grew up in the streets of Ajegunle, Lagos State. Growing up wasn’t that easy because I wasn’t born with a silver spoon but at a time things started getting better for me and my family. I discovered my musical talent when I was eight years old. I started by saying words and trying to make them sound cool. Thereafter, as time passed by I knew it was my talent and I began to perfect it.

What were your challenges coming into music?

One of my major challenge was the fact that I got rejected countless times because most label owners and executives felt my style of music was not commercial. Another challenge was having a platform to showcase my craft because most times I got bounced at shows because organizers preferred using their own artiste or perhaps people they knew.

How do you get inspiration to write songs?

One thing about my music is that it is spiritual and natural. It is beyond human feelings and my music is never written; it comes spontaneously.

What is the next level for you?

The next level for me is breaking the music industry with my sound and style. It will not only be in Nigeria or Africa but the world at large and mark my words, it is destined to happen!

How did you feel when you were announced winner?

I felt great. I wept tears of joy and happiness because this a very big start for me after all that I have been through.

Which Nigerian artistes would you want collabo with and who are your mentors?

Quite a number of them but let me mention a few. I would love to collaborate with Davido, Mayorkun, Peruzzi, Omah Lay, Tems, Runtown, Fireboy and Burnaboy. My mentors in the music industry are Davido, Don Jazzy, Larry Gaga and Olamide.

How are you going to spend your N1m prize money?

(Laughter) Most certainly paying of tithes should come first and not only that, I intend to give to the poor and needy also and besides, there are plans for investment.

What do you have to say to the organizers of the contest?

I want to say a very big thank you to the organizers, Redcarpet ONTV and the Headline Sponsor, KubeConcept with a warm heart of gratitude and promise to give my all at all cost.

What are your dreams?

To become a great man remembered for the good and great things I would do when I hit stardom. Davido’s statement, ‘we rise by lifting others’ has greatly inspired me.