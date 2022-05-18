From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi and Tony John, Port Harcourt, Lateef Dada, Osogbo, Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan and Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Former vice president and presidential aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party< PDP, Atiku Abubakar, has insisted he won the 2019 presidential election but was robbed by the APC using the instrument of Federal Government and incumbency power.

However, he vowed that such political robbery would not be allowed to repeat itself in the 2023 elections should PDP gives him the mandate to become their standard bearer.

Addressing Kaduna PDP delegates at the party secretariat, yesterday, he begged them to give him their votes again like they did in 2018, assuring that he would not disappoint them.

He assured party delegates that if given the mandate and he is eventually elected president in 2023, he would invest in education, address insecurity and create employment among others.

He also pledged to unite the country and give every part of the country a sense of belonging.

Former governor of Kaduna State, Mohammed Ahmed Makarfi and the state chairman of the party, Hassan Felix Hyet, in their separate speeches, agreed that PDP won the 2019 general elections both at the national and Kaduna State but were denied victory. “We pray it doesn’t repeat itself again in 2023,” they prayed and assured that Kaduna delegates would do the needful during the primary.

Meanwhile, presidential aspirants on the platform of the two major parties have intensified their consultations and stakeholders’ engagement to woo delegates and improve their chances ahead of the primaries slated for end of the month.

From the North East to North West, South-South and North Central, South West and South East, the aspirants held talks with delegates.

VP insists Nigeria needs president with experience

Prof. Yemi Osinbajo on Monday addressed APC delegates and stakeholders in Ilorin, Kwara State, on Monday. His first port of call was the palace of the Emir of Ilorin, Dr. Ibrahim Sulu Gambari, to get royal blessings and to also formally inform him personally of his aspiration.

He said he was running because he believes the country needs a leader who has the experience and would be able to get the job done. The Emir lauded his credentials saying Prof. Osinbajo’s track record is something to be proud of.

“Our country now needs everything it can get to make sure that we are able to make progress quickly. The only reason I am running is to serve this country. And I will be completely transparent and honest. And I will do the work, God helping me, every single day without any other desire but to make sure that our country succeeds,” he told delegates and stakeholders.

We need president who believes in Nigeria’s unity – Wike

Speaking to leaders and delegates of PDP in Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State, yesterday, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, urged Nigerians to take the opportunity the 2023 general election would offer them to elect a Nigerian who believes in the unity of the country and its people.

He emphasised that Nigeria is more divided under the APC-led Federal Government than ever. He pointed to the need why the country requires a president that would be in charge of things, including issues of security and the economy.

He said it was sad that Nigerian farmers could not go to farm conveniently or go about their trading activities because of insecurity. “We need a Nigerian who believes in the unity of this country. We have never been divided the way we are divided now. If God gives us the opportunity, we’ll form a government of national unity where everybody will be involved.”

Governor Wike told the delegates that he is the best PDP aspirant that has the capacity to secure electoral victory for the party and implement policies that would truly rescue Nigeria.

According to him, PDP and, indeed, Nigerians need somebody who could face the APC squarely in the 2023 general election and give the country a new direction in which safety of life is guaranteed.

He said people like him stayed back to build the party and make it once again formidable.

I won’t retire from politics until I’m president – Tinubu

National Leader of the APC, Bola Tinubu, has vowed not to retire from partisan politics until he becomes president.

I will bring the experience of my leadership in Lagos State as governor to bear on my leadership style in Nigeria,” he said during his campaign visit to Benue State, yesterday.

Tinubu, who insisted he is the best man for the job said if he emerges as candidate, he would win the election no matter whoever emerges as the candidate of the PDP. He assured that if and when elected as president, he would run a transparent and open government.

“Nigeria is rich. What we need is to redirect our resources and channel them in the right direction,” he said.

Saraki banks on executive, legislative experience

Former Senate president and PDP presidential aspirant, Bukola Saraki, promised to ensure the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, gets a special status if elected president.

Saraki, who said the country was in dire strait, made the promise at a consultative meeting with PDP delegates in the Federal Capital Territory ( FCT), in Abuja. He said the country cannot afford to toy with the 2023 general elections.

He recalled that as Senate president, he had championed the move for a mayor for the FCT. He added that as president he would ensure indigenes of Abuja are adequately compensated when their lands are used for developmental purposes.

He noted that the electorate cannot vote just anybody and urged delegates to rate all aspirants by the capacity to address the myriad of challenges confronting the country.

He was also in Osun State where he boasted that his eight years in executive and eight in the legislative arm give him an edge as the most qualified among the presidential aspirants.

When next you come to Adamawa, you’ll come as president, Lamido of Adamawa tells Amaechi

Lamido of Adamawa, Muhammadu Barkindo Mustapha, has tipped APC aspirant, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, as the next president.

He pledged to continually pray for him to emerge victorious, stating that Nigerians need to enjoy the dividends of good governance like the people of Rivers State enjoyed during Amaechi’s eight-year tenure as governor of Rivers State.

He spoke when Amaechi paid him a courtesy call on the sidelines of his consultative visit to APC delegates in Adamawa State on Monday.

At the meeting with delegates, leader of the APC in the state, immediate past governor of Adamawa, Sen. Jubrilla Bindow urged Adamawa delegates to vote for him at the party primaries for the good of the state and for Nigeria.

Amaechi charged the delegates to judge him by his antecedents and performance in every position he has handled, and make the right choice by voting for him to emerge candidate of the APC for the 2023 presidential election.

I’ll restore nationhood, conscience to Nigeria – Anyim

Former Senate president and PDP aspirant, Anyim Pius Anyim, promised to fix the socio-economic and political challenges through restoration of nationhood and conscience to the country.

He made the promise when he visited Governor Seyi Makinde in Ibadan, Oyo State, yesterday.

He later addressed national delegates drawn from all the six states in the South West at the Presidential Lodge, Government House, Oke-Oyinbo, Agodi, Ibadan.

He said: “When we talk about Nigeria, it is a country in search of nationhood and conscience. Looking at my antecedents as a lawyer, former senate president and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, I know the problems of Nigeria and what the solutions should be. I have worked in the three arms of government. This is why I intend to lead the search for the nationhood and conscience. These are what will distinguish me from other presidential aspirants.”

He recalled the time he was Senate president and how he was able to stem the tide of storm that rocked the senate before he became the number three person in the country.

Education remains key to Nigerian Problems, Obi

Former governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi, has said education remained critical to development as well as the key to the many problems facing the country.

He spoke after the breakfast meeting with the Chief Executive of Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council, Rosie Glazebrook in Lagos yesterday.

Obi, who recalled what education is doing in many parts of the world, said it remained the only enduring legacy by which the future generations would compete with their peers all over the world. He said if Nigeria’s leaders understood as much, ASUU would not be on strike.

As the governor of Anambra State, Obi moved Anambra from 26th position in external examinations to number one among other states in Nigeria. It was after the spectacular improvement that the World Bank commissioned Prof. Paul Collier to study what Anambra State did on education, which they widely published and encouraged other countries to emulate.

Over 600 women groups back Yahaya Bello

The Nigerian Women Arise For Nigeria (NIWAFON) says more than 600 women groups are backing Gov.Yahaya Bello ahead of the National Convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2023 Presidential election.

The National Coordinator of NIWAFON, Dr Hanatu Adeeko, said this in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday.

Adeeko said that the group was also carrying out aggressive delegates’ mobilisation for Bello, adding that no efforts would be spared in ensuring the emergence of Governor Bello as the APC Presidential candidate.

She said this would be the first in a long while those women on their own would come together in their numbers to lead a political movement.