Interim Nigeria manager, Augustine Eguavoen, has admitted that he thought Gernot Rohr would continue as coach of the Super Eagles despite a cloud hanging over the future of the Franco-German football tactician.

The Nigeria Football Federation used a management technique to appoint Rohr’s replacement by deciding to promote from within, a decision that saw Technical Director of the Federation, Eguavoen, take over the managerial reins.

The 1994 Africa Cup of Nations-winning defender is returning for a third spell as Nigeria coach, having coached the national team from 2005-2007 and briefly in 2010 on an interim basis.

One thing that Eguavoen has going for him is that he knows the inner workings of the Super Eagles and the Nigerian Federation.

“I would say I was shocked, I was surprised when my name was announced after a brief discussion but I thought Gernot Rohr will continue because it has always been is he going to continue is he not going to continue, we’re going to sort things out,” Eguavoen said in an interview with Channels Television monitored by allnigeriasoccer.com.

