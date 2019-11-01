Former Super Eagles captain Vincent Enyeama has opened up on his relationship with Real Madrid forward Eden Hazard and other teammates during their time together at French Ligue 1 club, Lille.

Enyeama, joined Lille from Apoel Tel Aviv in June 2011 and went on to make 164 appearances for the club.

While reflecting on his time with the French Club, The 2013 African Cup Nations winner, told reporters in France how Eden Hazard and Moussa Sow would complain to coach about him being too good for them in training.

“I have always had good relationships with my colleagues,” Enyeama told Get French Football News in an interview.

“I mean we are in there to get the three points and if we get the three points everyone gets money and if we get the three points everyone gets happy, the fans are happy regardless of if you played or not.

“Mickael Landreau (the first choice at that time) is an excellent guy, I remembered telling him.

“I was too good in training, Eden Hazard and Moussa Sow complained because I was too strong for them. They complained to the coach that I was too strong for them that I was not a second goalkeeper who would give them enough confidence in training for matches.

“That I was not letting them score, I was not giving them enough confidence to prepare for the match. But then, what can I say, I remember telling Landreau that he should concentrate on his game, Rudi (Garcia) has already told me that I wouldn’t play.