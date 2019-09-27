Christian Agadibe

South Africa-based Nigerian singer, Kene Stanley Obiakanwa aka Mr. Rise, is hale and hearty and not affected by the xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa.

“It is a thing of joy to announce to my fans and well-wishers that I am safe and in Nigeria. I was not affected by the xenophobic attacks on Nigerians and other foreigners in the Republic of South Africa,” he said.

The Anambra State-born artiste, who recently dropped his new single, Naughty has been in Nigeria promoting his new work.