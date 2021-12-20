By Lukman Olabiyi

The community leader of Badore, in Eti-Osa Local Government Area of Lagos, Chief Waliu Adeniran Moye, has declared that he was never indicted by a police investigation on the murder of one Rasaki Jikoji.

He stated that there was no contest between him and the deceased, adding that he was officially installed as Baale of Badore by the Eti-Osa local government and the Lagos State government before the demise of Jikoji.

In a petition dated September 17, 2021, written to the Inspector General of Police, Zone 2 Zonal Command, Onikan Lagos, and signed by his lawyer, Mr. Bolanle Olugbani, the community leader maintained that during the entire course of the investigation, the police gave him a clean bill of health and exonerated him of any involvement in the murder of Jikoji.

The petitioner stated that he was surprised when the police officer from the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti Yaba, informed him that he might be charged to court, following a complaint by the widow of the deceased.

In his petition tagged “Petition Against Extreme Prejudice and Bias, Improper Police Investigation, Wrongful Police Action Against the Baale and People of Badore, Eti-Osa Local Government Of Lagos State”, the community leader urged the Assistant Inspector of Police to take over the investigation, in order to prevent a gross miscarriage of justice.

The petitioner explained that sometimes in April 2021, an indigene of Badore community, in the person of Rasaki Jikoji, was murdered by unknown assailants.

Subsequently, he was invited along with his chiefs and members of the Badore community for investigation at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Yaba, Lagos; and during the entire course of the investigation, he was given a clean bill of health and the investigation did not indict him at all.

The petitioner stated that he was surprised when on September 13, he received a call from an officer at the S.C.I.D Panti, Yaba, that he was likely to be charged for “threat to life” and that he should report because the widow of the deceased complained that her life was being threatened in Badore village, and that the community land of Badore was actually her husband’s land.

He urged the Assistant Inspector General of Police to direct the investigation to prevent bias, prejudice and gross miscarriage of justice against the traditional ruler, Chief Waliu Adeniran Moye.