Tope Adeboboye and Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN, has said he was not in any way connected with the dethronement of Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II and his subsequent banishment to Nassarawa State.

Malami made this known in a statement issued in Abuja by Dr Umar Gwandu, yesterday.

“The issue of who does what over the dethronement saga has been effectively submitted for judicial determination. The matter is consequently subjudice. And I will not comment one way or the other over a matter that is pending before the court.”

The former Emir was dethroned on Monday, March 9 for alleged insubordination. He was thereafter removed from the Emir’s Palace in Kano and taken to Loko community in Nasarawa State. He was later removed from Loko and relocated to Awe, another town in the state. The deposed Emir has since left Nasarawa for Lagos.

Sanusi had claimed that the Attorney General of Kano State, Ibrahim Muktar, and the Attorney General of the Federation, instructed the Department of State Services and police to detain him.

The deposed Emir of Kano, had dragged the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu; Director-General DSS, Yusuf Bichi, to the Federal High Court, Abuja, over his alleged detention.

Also joined in a motion ex-parte with suit number: FHC/ABJ/CS/357/2020, filed by his team of lawyers led by Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, who is leading the legal team are the Attorney General of Kano State and Malami as third and fourth respondents respectively.

Sanusi who was released on Friday following the order of a Federal High High Court, Abuja has since relocated to Lagos.

Meanwhile, Governor Abdullahi Sule has explained the circumstances leading to the relocation of Sanusi to Nasarawa State.

The governor also distanced himself and government from the intrigues surrounding the deposition and banishment of the deposed Emir.

Governor Sule said Sanusi had been dethroned before his Kano State counterpart, Dr Abdullahi Gandoje, informed him of the development.

At a brief interaction with journalists in Lagos, yesterday, Governor Sule said neither he nor any other official in his government was consulted before the former Emir was deposed.

He recalled that he was at a meeting when he got a call from Kano governor who informed him (Sule) that the Emir had been removed, adding that Ganduje wanted to know if the Emir would be accepted in Nasarawa.

“I had no prior information that he was to be removed. Of course, I followed the events between them like any other person. The news of his removal was already on the social media, but I wasn’t following the social media at the time, so I didn’t know about it until I received the governor’s call.

“The governor of Kano State said they had just removed the Emir of Kano, and they were thinking of relocating him to Nasarawa. He wanted to know if we would accept him. Of course, I accepted that we would accommodate him.

“The former Emir is somebody that we respect a lot. When I was Executive Director of Dangote Group, the former Emir was Managing Director of First Bank. When I was Deputy Group Managing Director, he was the CBN governor and when I was Group Managing Director, he was an Emir. My own father is a traditional ruler too. So, I know what it takes to be an Emir.

“We had nothing but utmost respect for the deposed Emir,” he said.

He said Sanusi was quite happy with the treatment he got in Nasarawa, regretting that certain people had been displaying ignorance on the matter by casting the state in bad light.

“That was why when he was leaving, he had to stop by in the Government House, together with his mother and his friend, Kaduna State governor El-Rufai, to show appreciation to the state government.

The governor said the Secretary to the State Governor, who hails from Loko, vacated his house in the town for the Emir, adding that when he was moved to Awe, the council chairman left his personal house for Sanusi.

The governor said although he was aware of the feud between the Kano governor and Sanusi, he never expected that it would degenerate to the removal of the Emir.

“But when I was aksed if we would like to host him in Nasarawa, I could not object. That was why we accommodated him. And he was pleased with the treatment he got,” the governor said.