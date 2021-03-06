Captain of MFM Football Club, Akanni Elijah has revealed he made series of sacrifices in his quest to help the Olukoya boys maintain winning ways in the ongoing Nigeria Professional Football League.

Elijah whose lone goal inspired his side to victory in the week 13 outing at home to Nasarawa United, told Nigeria League Menu that his first league goal of the season was a difficult task he defeated spiritually.

The player who is currently spending his third season with the Lagos base team was quoted saying “I made unseen sacrifice in terms of prayers before I was able to break my goal jinx. Although, it wasn’t easy combining the captaincy role with scoring ability. I wasn’t a striker that’s more reason why have not been scoring. But I thank God for accepting my sacrifice which was placed inform of prayer,” he emphasized.

The dazzler who inherited the club captain’s band under the tutelage of interim gaffer, Gabriel Olalekan further vowed to help the team maintain home victories having won two of their last games on home soil, Agege Township stadium.

“Although I’m an interim captain, I don’t know why the coach chose me to be the club leader. The pressure is much but I thank God the team have been having positive results since I picked up the captain’s band.”