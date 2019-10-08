PAUL OMOKUVIE, Bauchi

Immediate past Governor of Bauchi State, Mohammed Abubakar, has declared his intention to appeal the judgement of the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal that affirmed the victory of his opponent Governor Bala Mohammed.

Speaking through his Media Aide, Ali Mohammed Ali, Abubakar disclosed that their lawyers have been instructed to file an appeal after studying the judgement.

He expressed the hope that justice would be done and that the APC and himself would be victorious at the Appeal Court to reclaim the mandate given to them by the people of the state.

Abubakar called on his supporters to remain calm, be law abiding and shun anything that will lead to the breach of peace in the state.

“We are peaceful and peace loving people in the APC, we believe in the rule of law and so we are going to tread the path of legal to reclaim the mandate massively given to us by the generality of the people of Bauchi state”, he stated.

It will be recalled that on Monday, the Gubernatorial Election Petition Tribunal dismissed the petition brought before it by the former Governor, Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar and his party, APC seeking for his declaration as the duly elected Governor of the state and not Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir and the PDP as declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).