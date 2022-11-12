From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Imo State Governor Hope Uzodinma has assured the women of Okigwe zone that he is going to bequeath the best legacies of good governance to the state.

Governor Uzodimma made the promise when Women from the Okigwe came on a thank you visit to thank him and the First Lady Barr. Chioma Uzodinma for their support to the zone.

The women under the umbrella of “Okigwe Women First Alliance’’ led by the National Coordinator of NEPAD, Princess Gloria Akobundu have assured the governor of their support for his second term bid.

Receiving the visitors at the Sam Mbakwe Expanded Exco Chambers, Government House Owerri, the Governor thanked them for the visit and commended them for recognizing his efforts and commitment to the development of Imo State.

Governor Uzodinma promised that before the end of 2022, the Owerri/Okigwe road which first phase was commissioned by President Muhammadu Buhari recently will be completed.

He reminded the women and Okigwe leaders who accompanied them that his main priority is to the bequeath the best legacies of good governance to Imo people, but regretted that along the line there were temptations.

Notwithstanding the temptations, he said his government has continued to do the good things for which he will be remembered like the first Governor of old Imo State, late Samuel Onunaka Mbakwe.

Governor Uzodinma said the disturbances, infractions, armed robbery, kidnapping, and other insurrections in Okigwe zone were not caused by the good people of Okigwe, rather by those who escaped during the jail breaks at the Correctional Centre in Owerri.

However, he said, as Governor of Imo State he will not watch Imo people live in fear, noting that the State is poised to do her best to assure the people of adequate security and peaceful coexistence.

The Imo state Governor said that Okigwe zone has highly civilized and educated men and women who ought to know the political situation of Nigeria and hence, cannot afford to play opposition politics that does not bring development.

He noted that the achievements so far recorded by his administration are solely because of his relationship with President Buhari and not necessarily the result of the budget or Internally Generated Revenue.

He therefore enjoined Okigwe people and by extension, all citizens of Imo State, to endeavour to hook unto National Political Grid by voting for all APC candidates in the forthcoming elections.

The First Lady, Mrs Chioma Uzodinma who accompanied the Governor to receive the Okigwe women and the leaders described the visit as reassuring of the people’s support to the Government of Uzodinma.

She commended the leader of the Group, Princess Akobundu for mobilizing the women for the visit and said with their coming she is sure they will take the government and the administration to the Promised Land.

Earlier in her Speech ,Princess Akobundu said the visit was precisely to thank the Governor and the First Lady for their show of magnanimity to Okigwe people and Okigwe women in particular.

She commended the vision and infrastructural revolution in the State by the Governor for which Okigwe zone has benefited immensely with the construction and commissioning of the phase 1 of Owerri/Okigwe road.

She said that infrastructure is the bedrock of development and expressed the gratitude of Okigwe women and Okigwe leaders to the Governor for also making Imo State secure and peaceful.

She pleaded with the Governor to re-engage the leadership of Okigwe zone on the need to eschew bitterness and rancour and come together for the overall development of the zone.

Princess Akobundu reiterated that the women of Okigwe zone are solidly behind the Governor, and that they will continue to support him until he succeeds in his second tenure as Governor of Imo State.