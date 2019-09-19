Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Dr. Folashade Yemi – Esan on Thursday resumed as Ag. Head of Civil Service of the Federation.

In her remarks when she resumed at 6.40pm, Yemi –Esan acknowledged the hard work and dedication to duty of the outgoing Head of Civil Service of the Federation (HCSF) and promised to build on her achievements.

In a statement signed by Director of Information, Olawunmi Ogunmosunle, the Ag. HCSF is quoted as saying, “there is no reinventing the wheel. I will only build on the sound foundation and structure which she has left behind because government is a continuum”.

Yemi –Esan also appealed that the cooperation and support given to the outgoing HCSF be extended to her.

Earlier in her handing over speech, Oyo-Ita said her almost four years as the HCSF has been interesting and eventful.

She said the 153 paged handing over note with annexures is a clear indication of the depth of work in the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation.

She thanked the President for the opportunity given to her to serve. She acknowledged that government is a continuum and encouraged the incoming HCSF to continue where she stopped.

The handing over ceremony was witnessed by Permanent Secretaries, Directors and other management staff in the OHCSF.