Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

The Taraba State Governor Darius Ishaku on Thursday restated the determination of his administration to complete all ongoing projects in the state before the end of his tenure despite persistent fall in revenues accrued to the state.

The state Commissioner of information and reorientation Mr Danjuma Adamu who disclosed this at an interactive session with Journalists in Jalingo said that the government has made remarkable headways in the provision of health and other services and would continue to explore every opportunity to bring development to the people.

Adamu disclosed that insecurity which has been a major factor militating against development in the state said that through conscious efforts and collaboration with security agencies, normalcy have returned to most of the troubled area and some of the displaced persons were already returning to their homes.

He further said that as part of efforts to reposition the health sector, the state government has procured four Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) for the general hospitals in Takum, Wukari, Bambur and Gembu while work installation of solar power roof farms to sustain the machines was ongoing at all the locations.

“Gentlemen, I want to inform you that his Excellency Darius Ishaku is firmly committed to the timely completion of all ongoing projects he started before the end of his tenure despite the dwindling resources as occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic. The governor has not left anyone in doubt about his commitment to take the state to greater heights. As we speak, some of the affected people have returned to their homes in Chonku and Assa Chiefdoms.

“Work is progressing steadily in the all-important dualization of the 18 kilometer Jauro- Yinu to Panti-Napu city gate. Other ongoing projects are 30-kilometer Wukari- Tsokundi-Pantisawa road among others” he said.