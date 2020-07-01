Felix Ikem, Nsukka

Hon. Cosmas Ugwueze, the newly inaugurated chairman of Nsukka Local Government Area Of Enugu State has said he will consolidate on the achievements of his late council boss Chief Patrick Omeje, former chairman of Nsukka council who died on June 16.

Ugwueze who was vice-chairman of Nsukka council was sworn in as substantive chairman of the council by Gov Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi on Monday in Enugu following the death of Omeje and in keeping with the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Omeje was reelected for second term as chairman of Nsukka LGA during the February 29, Enugu State LG election.

Speaking to Newsmen Wednesday in Nsukka on shortly after addressing the council workers at Adada house Nsukka.

Ugwueze said that he would consolidate on the achievement of Late Omeje, stressing that it was confidence Omeje had on him that made him to appoint him as his Deputy Chairman.

He noted that security of Nsukka residents and welfare of the council workers will be his primary priorities.

“Before the demise of Omeje it was one tickets, he nominated me as his deputy during the election and we won so I will consolidation on his achievements.

“Though he’s dead I will continue to respect and uphold the legacies he left behind, he said

“I have already started consulting with the stakeholders and security agencies so that security of life and property will be guaranteed in the local government,” he said.

The Chairman had earlier in the day in company of his deputy Hon. Walter Ozioko and others paid a courtesy visit the traditional ruler of Ibeku Opi community Igwe Joseph Ezea, Traditional ruler of Owere Nsukka autonomous community Igwe Emeka Ugwu, Anglican Bishop of Nsukka diocese Aloysius Agbo and his Catholic counterparts Most Rev. Godfrey Igwebuike Onah and former council chairman of the local government Hon Tony Ugwu whom he also served with as a deputy chairman.

He solicited for their support, prayers and advice promising them that his administration will be fair and just to all.