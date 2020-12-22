From Felix Ikem, Nsukka

The Member representing Nsukka/Igbo-eze South Federal constituency of Enugu State

in the National Assembly, Hon. Pat Asasdu has said that he will continue to empower and attract projects to the people of his constituents to justify the confidence reposed in him.

Asadu said this Tuesday in Nsukka in an interview with Daily Sun, he said that it was because his people believe and trust him that they have elected him four times to national assembly.

The lawmaker had last Sunday distributed 10 Toyota Sienna car, 170 motorcycles, electricity generator sets, assorted wrapper materials, branded exercise books, Multi Million Naira Cash, food items among others to communities, youths, women and party faithful in Nsukka/ Igbo-Eze South Federal constituency.

He said that the empowerment was aimed

at improving the socio-economic situation of the beneficiaries and to thank the constituents for their support as well as to support the Governor for the good work he is doing in Enugu State.

He explained that the items were given based on the identified socio economic gaps within his constituency, especially to stakeholders and the party functionaries who worked tirelessly for People Democratic Party’s victory in the constituency and the State during the last general election.

According to him, “Nsukka/Igbo-Eze South federal constituents deserved such benefits, having enjoyed their unflinching support throughout my political sojourn.

“this is the fourth time they are sending me to represent them in the national assembly, as a result I am under obligation to attract developments to the area and empower them to be self reliance so as to have a good a feel of sense of belonging and democracy dividends.

“Again, when you look at the pace of infrastructural development in enugu state under this present economic meltdown you will understand that governor Ugwuanyi has done a great job, therefore in my own capacity am doing all this to support his government as well as my people,” he said.

Asadu, Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Ports, Harbours and

waterways also said as a representative of the people that he would not rest on his oars in providing solutions to the needs of his constituency.

“The beneficiaries of the empowerment programme were carefully selected from all the wards, I appeal to all those who could not get anything this time around to exercise patience and wait for the next round because we would ensure we reach out to as many as we can.

“The cars are for party stakeholders, the motorcycles are for wards and communities to help them in maintaining security in their areas,

“The wrapper for women, blankets for old people, exercise books for school children and bags of rice were shared to every ward in the constituency.

“I am doing it to appreciate my people because if they have not voted for me I will not be in national assembly consecutively four times.

“Recently, we trained over 80 constituents on mechanised farming, fisheries and poultry, we equipped them with startup packs and cash to enable them start up their own business immediately, I’m sure by this time next year they will be giving testimony” he said.

Daily Sun gathered that Enugu state governor Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi had also last Sunday

commissioned, inspected and flagged off project attracted by Asadu which includes; Agbamere Road in Eha Alumona Nsukka Local Government Area, the Inland Road phase 1 of Ibagwa-Aka Igbo-Eze South LGA, Umugbabe to Uhunowerre Road project in Igbo-eze South LGA among others.