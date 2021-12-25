From Gyang Bere, Jos

A federal lawmaker representing Jos South-Jos East Federal Constituency of Plateau State, Hon Dachung Musa Bagos, has said he will continue to work towards improving the living conditions of his constituents despite the biting hardship in the country.

He pledged to keep identifying with his constituents in all situations and urged them to preach peace, love and sacrifice during the Christmas celebration just like Jesus Christ did during his days on earth.

Bagos disclosed this on Saturday during a Christmas church service held at COCIN Church Toi, LCC Jankasain in Jos East Local Government Area.

‘It is our responsibility to work towards improving the living condition of our people and we will continue to identify with them no matter the circumstances.

‘By the grace of God, we will not disappoint you, I will always be accountable through good legislation and other interventions that will address issues bothering the people,’ he stated.

Bagos urged the people to remain firm and stand united in fighting insecurity and other menaces that will undermine the growth and development of society.

‘I am here to celebrate Christmas with my people which I consider highly significant because others want to celebrate the season with a high class of people, but for me, it is always very important to celebrate with the masses at the grassroots in rural communities.

‘If you look at the peculiarity of the community where we are, there are people we need to encourage them very. At the same time, Christmas is a period of reflection.

‘We are expected to do more than what we have done in the past years and we are certain that our people are going to be united in 2022 for more dividends of democracy,’ the lawmaker stated.

He urged the people to live contented lives and that they should not live beyond their capacities.

The first-class traditional ruler of Jos East, His Royal Highness, Dr Isaac Itse Wakili, in his speech, urged the people to continue to promote peaceful co-existence within and outside the state.

He described Bagos as an embodiment of humility, saying he preferred being with his rural constituents during the yuletide period.

Dr Wakili lauded the lawmaker for his donation for the roofing of the church and solicited the support of the people for his success at the National Assembly.