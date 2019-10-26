Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau says he will continue to work for peace and unity among the people of the state devoid of religious and ethnic differences.

Lalong gave the assurance at a memorial Mass for his late uncle, Stephen Sule, and other deceased relations on Saturday in Shendam. He also explained why he chose to build infrastructure in schools and hospitals before he would employ more personnel. According him, he met dilapidated structures that were not conducive for learning. The governor, however, assured that workers would be employed after issues of the new N30, 000 minimum wage were sorted out.

Lalong, then, explained why he has the name ‘Sule’ as his surname in some documents, saying that the late Stephen Sule adopted him as his son.

“Late Sule went to his brothers in the village and told them that he wanted a male child to train because there was no primary school in Ajikamai, my village, then.

“Quickly my father gave me to him, saying take this one, he is your son, henceforth.

“I met other children in his house and all of us were using his name.

“It was my uncle that told me when I was in form five that I had now grown up, and that I should change to my father’s name.

“He told me that I am the first son, if I don’t change it, my siblings would be confused.

“I changed to my father’s name and today it has become a subject of litigation,” he explained.

The governor prayed God for the repose of the soul of his uncle whom God used to help him to become what he is today.

Very Rev. Fr. Joseph Ahmadu, Administrator, Sacred Heart Catholic Cathedral, Shendam, in his homily, urged people to live good lives so that they could be remembered like late Stephen Sule.

Ahmadu said that good name outlives its bearer.

The cleric urged the State Government to take a critical examination of schools which he said were lacking manpower.

The Long Gamai, Chief Martin Shaldas II, in his remarks, described the late Sule as an illustrious son of Gamai land that impacted on the lives of many.

Shaldas said that Sule was a man of good virtues as he trained many people who were not his biological children.

The monarch urged other sons and daughters of the area to imbibe the virtues of Sule in order to improve the lives of others. (NAN)