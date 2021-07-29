From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Ohanaeze Ndigbo General Assembly has threatened to declare a Biafra Republic if leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi fails to get fair hearing in the Nigerian Courts.

President General of the group, Basil Onyeachonam Onuorah, a legal practitioner who stated this in a press statement made available to reporters yesterday in Awka said that following the arraignment of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu at the Federal High Court Abuja, the doctrine of presumption of innocence under Nigerian law guarantees all rights and privileges to Nnamdi Kanu until contrary is proven.

He however cautioned all those interested in the ongoing prosecution of Kanu not to take laws into their hands as observers from different parts of the world were also on ground monitoring the entire process of the prosecution.

The President General also commended the Federal Government of Nigeria for making Kanu’s trial public and also cautioned that nothing bad should happen to him while in custody of the Federal Government.

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo General Assembly Worldwide was registered in 2020 by the Corporate Affairs Commission

Kanu is standing trial on treasonable felony. He was arrested in Kenya in June after jumping bail in 2017.

A resumed hearing on his matter on Monday did not hold due to his absence in court

